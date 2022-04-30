Capital Southwest Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1,263.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

