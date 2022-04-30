Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 759,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.