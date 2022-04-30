Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $9.63 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,423,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 729.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 581,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,462,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,844,000 after purchasing an additional 463,204 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,703,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,285,000 after purchasing an additional 180,165 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

