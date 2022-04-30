Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Up 74.2% in April

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.17.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.82) to GBX 227 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 235 ($3.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 285 ($3.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

