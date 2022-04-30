CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CapStar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

