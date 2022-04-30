Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.38). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 588,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 349.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

