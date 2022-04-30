CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

MTBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CareCloud by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CareCloud by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CareCloud by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CareCloud by 125.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.95 on Friday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

