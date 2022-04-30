CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will post sales of $141.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.28 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $553.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.04 million to $557.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $733.32 million, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $787.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.90. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after buying an additional 802,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 1,322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 515,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

