Cargojet (CJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cargojet to post earnings of C$1.52 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.20 million.

CJT opened at C$150.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$165.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$173.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$144.14 and a 1 year high of C$214.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CJT. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$226.73.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

