Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Raised to 1,130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $845.14.

CABGY stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

