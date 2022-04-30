Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Carriage Services stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 193,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,543. The stock has a market cap of $657.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. Carriage Services has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $66.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

