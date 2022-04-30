Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $221,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.