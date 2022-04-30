Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will post $401.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.88 million and the highest is $401.20 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $389.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $87.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.51. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

