Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Carter’s updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

