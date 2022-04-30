Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Down 49.2% in April

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAI. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,907,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,457,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,000.

CCAI stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

