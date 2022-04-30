Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.24. 355,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,930. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,252,966.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

