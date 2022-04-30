Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $569.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 48.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $19,408,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

