Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRM. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Castor Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

CTRM stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.87. 1,782,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.28. Castor Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.