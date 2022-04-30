CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

