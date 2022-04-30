Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $102.04 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55,538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

