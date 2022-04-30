CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the March 31st total of 363,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:IGR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.44. 444,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Smith purchased 3,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $30,031.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leslie E. Greis purchased 24,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,751.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 30,237 shares of company stock valued at $248,161 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.