CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. CBRE Group has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.