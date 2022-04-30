CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

CBTX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. CBTX has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $701.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CBTX alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CBTX by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

CBTX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.