CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.
CBTX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. CBTX has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $701.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
CBTX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBTX (CBTX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.