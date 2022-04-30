CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

OTGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTGLY opened at $6.73 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

