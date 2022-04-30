Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approach $18.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.80. Celanese also updated its Q2 guidance to approx $4.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $146.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,598. Celanese has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.50.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Celanese by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after acquiring an additional 164,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

