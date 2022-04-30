Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. Celanese also updated its FY22 guidance to approach $18.12 EPS.

NYSE:CE traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.94. 1,766,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,598. Celanese has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average of $155.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Celanese by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 357,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,039,000 after acquiring an additional 84,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Celanese by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after acquiring an additional 164,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.