Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese updated its Q2 guidance to approx $4.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to approach $18.12 EPS.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.83. Celanese has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Celanese by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 164,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

