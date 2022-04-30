Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion.Celestica also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38-0.44 EPS.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities set a $12.50 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

