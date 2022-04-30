Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.575-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Celestica also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.60-1.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities set a $12.50 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,261. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

