Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.27.

NYSE:CVE opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.76. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

