Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

CELTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.43) to GBX 108 ($1.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

