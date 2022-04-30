Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDEV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.74. 8,243,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 5.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 963,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 554,687 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

