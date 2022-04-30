Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.48 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 5.56. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.
In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
