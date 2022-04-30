Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Up 75.7% in April

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE:EBR opened at $8.29 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 284,382 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 102,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

EBR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

