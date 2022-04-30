Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Announces Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CENX traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 3,582,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,052. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

