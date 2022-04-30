Century Casinos (CNTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNTY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,117. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

