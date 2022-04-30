CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has C$119.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIB.A. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$130.00 price target on CGI and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$126.09.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$98.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

