Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Up 66.3% in April

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,030,000 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Change Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Change Healthcare by 5,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 768,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 754,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Change Healthcare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,148,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,790,000 after purchasing an additional 340,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

