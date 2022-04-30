Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OIGLF remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Chariot has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

Get Chariot alerts:

About Chariot (Get Rating)

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.