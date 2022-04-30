Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OIGLF remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Chariot has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
About Chariot (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chariot (OIGLF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.