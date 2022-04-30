Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Chart Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-6.50 EPS.
Chart Industries stock opened at $168.82 on Friday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.61.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000.
About Chart Industries (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
