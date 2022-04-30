Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $428.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $415.01 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $745.72.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Charter Communications by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.