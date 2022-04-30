Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Chefs' Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs' Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. "

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHEF. CL King lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

