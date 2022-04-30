Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 830.77%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
