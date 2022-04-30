Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

CVX stock opened at $156.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $307.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,933 shares of company stock worth $52,940,578. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

