China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.81.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAAS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

