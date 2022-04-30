China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of CIADY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,278. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.