China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 71,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,826. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Merchants Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

