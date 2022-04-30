China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

China Merchants Bank stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Merchants Bank (Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

