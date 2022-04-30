China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRHKY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 19,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

