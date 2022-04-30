Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHP.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$15.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.93. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$13.91 and a 12-month high of C$15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.86.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

